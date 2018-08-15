Traditional, with a twist: 5 new American restaurants to check out in New York City

Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for new or traditional American food.
Versa
218 W. 35th St., Floor 5, Midtown
Photo: Versa./Yelp
Over in Midtown, Versa is a New American gastropub located half-in and half-out of the rooftop of the Renaissance hotel at 218 W. 35th St. The all-day establishment offers cocktails, beer and wine as well as a full food menu.
During the dinner hours, customers will find small shareable plates like New York-made burrata with fresh figs, pickled watermelon rinds and vincotto; and entrees like steak frites, with chimichurri, French fries and baby arugula salad. (You can take a look at the full menu at the restaurant's website here.)
With a four-star Yelp rating out of six reviews, Versa has been getting positive attention in its early days.
Yelper Melissa H., who reviewed the bar on August 10, wrote, "Versa is a sleek, modern establishment for anyone looking for a great cocktail and a good vibe rooftop. I had the rose sangria which was amazing. The bartender and staff were super friendly and accommodating."
"The prices are definitely backed by the food, the staff was very polite, the place is trendy but isn't packed," Yelper Jahsid M. added. "It's super spacious and you will rarely notice other groups of people."
Versa is open from 7 a.m.-midnight daily.
Holy Ground
112 Reade St., Tribeca
Photo: Johnny Prime C./Yelp
Holy Ground is a subterranean speakeasy-style bar and upscale American steakhouse serving up barbecue and more. Located at 112 Reade St. in Tribeca, it's the project of restaurateurs Matt Abramcyk and Nathan Lithgow alongside pitmaster Franco V.
From the meat-heavy menu, the prime rib with smoked herb jus and slow-cooked kurobuta pork shoulder stand out, along with bone-in pork belly with fermented chili, garlic and greens. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Holy Ground currently holds 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp, indicating a warm welcome from diners.
"We had crispy fingerling potatoes with mustard aioli and celery leaves, mac N' cheese, beef rib, wagyu brisket and an ice cream sundae. The food was sublime," wrote Yelper Dennis G., who reviewed Holy Ground on July 29. "The service is outstanding, courteous and professional."
"The brisket is delicious -- not dry like a lot of brisket usually is," Yelper Abby B. agreed. "We also had the ribs, which were tasty. The pork belly appetizer was perfection."
Holy Ground is open from 5:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The Freckled Moose
33-17 31st Ave., Astoria
Photo: Julia G./Yelp
The Freckled Moose is a bar and traditional American spot with a focus on New England-style comfort food. It's serving up clam chowder, craft beer and more from its space at 33-17 31st Ave. in Astoria.
With crab-stuffed tater tots, pulled chicken nachos, bacon-wrapped scallops, smoked buffalo chicken wings, and a Volcano Burger with a molten fontina center on the menu, even the heartiest appetites won't leave hungry.
At the bar, you'll find a selection of local and national craft beers, as well as cocktails like a strawberry Moscow Mule. For dessert, there's a cookie plate or the strawberry Oreo cheesecake. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The Freckled Moose currently holds four stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, indicating a positive reception from Yelpers.
"The clam chowder is rich and flavorful and the Oreo strawberry cheesecake is beyond heavenly!" said Yelper Linda S., who was one of the first users to visit The Freckled Moose on August 12. "We found the prices to be very reasonable for Astoria."
"The food has consistently been delicious, a big deal to me in a neighborhood where prices are high and food is trendy but not always tasty," Christina C. noted. "Standouts: crab tater tots (try them now), buffalo wings (perfectly crispy with perfectly spicy buffalo sauce), bacon grilled cheese with chunky tomato soup (perfect for dipping), lobster ravioli (stuffed with big chunks of real lobster, no filler) and that dynamite Oreo strawberry cheesecake."
The Freckled Moose is open from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.
Dig Inn
100 W. 67th St., Upper West Side
Photo: Amelia R./Yelp
Dig Inn is a New American fast-casual healthy bowl chain with over a dozen locations in New York. A new outpost at 100 W. 67th St. on the Upper West Side has plenty of plant-based options for vegetarians and vegans.
Diners can customize a bowl with a protein and two sides over a base of brown rice, greens or quinoa, plus a sauce. Options include organic tofu with roasted onion, pickled pepper relish, and pesto; and charred peaches tossed with silk chili, lime zest, and olive oil. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Dig Inn is also operating a mobile ice cream cart for the summer, with flavors like Triple Vanilla with seasonal fruit syrup and Tri-Star Strawberry with a balsamic reduction.
The new restaurant currently holds 3.5 stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
"Dig Inn is delicious and I was thrilled to find a healthy option in the neighborhood," Yelper Rosie C., who reviewed Dig Inn on July 24, wrote. "However, the portions are insanely small!"
"I got yams and apricots as my side and the pork as my main dish. All well cooked and flavored," Lyla K. said, but shared the other Yelper's doubts about the value for the dollar: "The quinoa they gave me was less than half a cup and you get two pieces of meat, three pieces of apricot and two pieces of yam."
Dig Inn is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Kleinberg's
165 Tompkins Ave., Bedford
Photo: Anetta T./Yelp
Kleinberg's, located at 165 Tompkins Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, is a Caribbean-inflected American eatery serving elevated versions of comfort food like roast chicken, burgers, hot dogs and more, as we recently reported.
Customers should expect to find starters like ceviche and yuca fries, which pair with entrees like a cheeseburger with caramelized onions or roasted chicken over pureed cauliflower.
At the bar, the joint is serving up wines by the glass, an old fashioned based on mamajuana rum and other fresh takes on classic cocktails.
Kleinberg's currently holds 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Kira S. said the "environment is excellent. One of the most well-designed places I've been to in NYC. The greenhouse of Kleinberg's feels like a world away from the chaos of the city."
"Great atmosphere, wine and cocktails and a menu that is perfect for sharing," Yelper Jason P. added. "The five of us tried just about everything on the menu and doubled down on some truly spectacular ceviche and grilled corn."
Kleinberg's is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)