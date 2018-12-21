Trend alert: What's heating up New York City's food scene this month

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which eateries have been seeing especially high review volumes this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at New York City businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are worth exploring, right now.
Ramen Hood
Photo: brittany t./Yelp
Open since Oct. 2018, this vegan and halal spot, which offers ramen and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Vegan" on Yelp.
Citywide, vegan spots saw review counts increase by a median of 2.3 percent over the past month, but Ramen Hood saw a 93.5 percent increase, maintaining a sound 4.5-star rating throughout.
Located at 62 Spring St., Chef's Club Counter (between Mulberry and Lafayette streets) in SoHo, Ramen Hood offers ramen with sunflower seed broth and a vegan egg, cucumber salad with a roasted sesame vinaigrette and broccoli with a soy chili glaze and scallions. (View the menu here.)
Bap
Photo: bap/Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Murray Hill's Bap, the Korean spot, which offers poke and barbecue, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Barbecue" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 3 percent over the past month, Bap bagged a 74.3 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a convincing 4.5-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 2.9 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.
Open at 516A Third Ave. (between 35th and 34th streets) since Oct. 2018, Bap offers bibimbap with choice of vegetables, seafood or beef, a mushroom stir fry with a house-made soy sauce and a fried calamari tossed in a honey-wine sauce served with mixed greens. (View the menu here.)
Bistro Pierre Lapin
Photo: claire w./Yelp
The West Village's Bistro Pierre Lapin is also making waves. Open since May fo 2018 at 99 Bank St. (between Hudson and Greenwich streets), the French spot has seen a 27.8 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2 percent for all businesses tagged "French" on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 500 percent.
Bistro Pierre Lapin offers a seasonal vegetable soup with pasta and basil, tortelloni stuffed with rabbit and carbonara jardiniere and shrimp stuffed with crab meat and a scampi sauce. (Check out the full menu here.) Over the past month, it's seen its Yelp rating tick down from four stars to 3.5 stars.