Tripe, truffles and tartare: Explore 5 new bars and eateries in the West Village

Katana Kitten
531 Hudson St.
Photo: J U./Yelp
Katana Kitten is a cocktail bar with a diverse booze and bites menu that specializes in boilermakers and highballs with a Japanese twist. The retro pop culture-themed izakaya is the project of head bartender Masahiro Urushido and restaurateurs James Tune and Greg Boehm, as we previously reported.
Signature cocktails include the hinoki martini, made with Grey Goose and Spring 44 Mountain Gin, fino sherry, junmai-daiginjo and hinoki tree essence; meguroni made with Old Duff Genever, aged umeshu and Caffo bitters; and amaretto sour, mixed with Rittenhouse Rye, amaretto, salted plum, honey, lemon, egg white and red shiso.
On the small plates menu, expect items like charred japanese eggplant, served with ponzu, chili crisp, fermented bean curd and crunchy shallots; assorted local mushrooms dashi roasted, pickled and fried; and deviled eggs served with white miso, spicy mustard, marinated salmon roe and chives. (Find the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of eight reviews, Katana Kitten has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Mike C., who reviewed the bar on July 7, wrote, "This is another one of those bars that is worth going to just for the great food alone. I don't drink, but it's a really fun vibe with cool Japanese movie posters and all kinds of different music."
Yelper Will C. wrote, "Brand new cocktail/izakaya concept from the brains of Boilermaker and Mace. Think Japanese Rock N Roll and West Village vibes. Great drinks and amazing atmosphere."
Katana Kitten is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Nightingale
89 Greenwich Ave.
Photo: Natalie C./Yelp
Nightingale is a cocktail bar and modern American spot. Check out its specialty, the Nightingale's Nest: salmon tartare, burnt yolk, avocado and pickled fennel atop Swiss chard slaw.
Other menu items include homemade smoked duck salad, tossed with dates, lacinato kale and local greens, maple vinaigrette, Parmesan and a harissa yogurt; poached lobster served on toasted buttered brioche, with pea tendril salad and house aioli, and a lobster bisque dip; and pork belly and porcini mac and cheese with Gruyere and Parmesan.
Finish your meal with desserts like Camp Fire Tarts: smoked chocolate ganache on a graham cracker, served with grilled stone fruit and homemade bourbon ice cream. Or, check out the Basil-Scented Pavlova, made with rose granita, kefir whip and market berries. Seasonal cookies and cookie dips are also available.
With a five-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp, Nightingale appears to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Yelper Briana W., who reviewed it on Aug. 8, wrote, "Eight of us enjoyed dinner at Nightingale's. Several had the spicy meatballs or the 6-ounce burgers and many of us girls were partial to the smoked duck salad. Try it, it's awesome. The drinks we had were all excellent. And the best part is the waitstaff were super friendly and very attentive."
D'artagnan H. noted, "The drink menu has been solid and the head bartender is great with recommendations. The food has also been solid with an amazing sea urchin BLT special, along with the smoked ricotta stuffed squash blossoms. Last time we came, the crab mac and cheese killed it."
Nightingale is open from 5-10 p.m. daily.
Noodle King of NYC
513 Sixth Ave.
Photo: dan l./Yelp
Noodle King of NYC is a Chinese eatery that specializes in hand-pulled Lanzhou-style noodles.
The House Special noodle soup features a combination of beef, chicken and shrimp, but the majority of the noodle dishes on the menu are beef-based. Tendon and tripe appear alongside beef stew and spare ribs. Some pan-fried noodle dishes are also available, and diners can accompany the meal with appetizers like scallion pancakes or soup dumplings.
Noodle King of NYC is off to a strong start with a current rating of 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Claudia D., who reviewed it on Aug. 8, wrote, "I ordered the house special shaved noodle soup and the noodles with peanut sauce. Both were excellent. The portions are huge."
Yelper Benjamin H. wrote, "Really thrilled we have a hand-pulled noodle shop nearby! In particular, the noodle soups are on par with comparable Lanzhou spots in Chinatown. For specific dishes, my wife and I especially enjoyed the beef and beef tendon (you can ask them to do a half-half) soup and found the shaved noodles to be better than the la mian."
Noodle King of NYC is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.
Llamita
80 Carmine St.
Photo: ryan r./Yelp
Llamita is a Latin American and Peruvian spot helmed by the folks who head up the Llama Inn. It serves sandwiches, Peruvian specialties, smoothies and more.
Check out the duck sausage sandwich, made with cilantro, potato, choclo and chimichurri; tamal with red onion, rocoto cream, hard-boiled egg and alfonso olives; and quinoa served with roasted red pepper, alfonso olives, queso fresco, tomato raisin and avocado.
Smoothies include the Lucuma, made with almond milk and La Florida coffee; strawberry with Camu Camu and milk; and banana with quinoa, almond milk, maca, peanut butter and honey.
Yelpers are excited about Llamita, which has a current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews.
Eric A., who reviewed the eatery on Aug. 8, wrote, "Amazing and innovative sandwiches. Chicken thigh sandwich is a great combo of pineapple, bacon and avocado. Restaurant is hip and sleek."
Yelper Danan R. wrote, "Everything was quite delicious and echoes some of the high quality flavor that I've become accustomed to at Llama Inn. The rib-eye sandwich, which was downright decadent, and the whole roasted chicken was cooked beautifully and made even more tasty with the various salsas and sauces."
The spot is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant
28 Greenwich Ave.
Photo: T.J. M./Yelp
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant is an Italian spot for people who are fans of everything truffle and comes from chef-owner Rudy Accornero. Here's a sampling of the menu -- bear in mind that all of the below items are topped with freshly shaved truffles.
Start with the filet mignon tartare, freshly cut and served with baby peaches, topped with quail egg yolk, olive oil and truffle sea salt, and served over arugula. Or, check out imported burrata over a bed of fresh arugula, and topped with white truffle honey and truffle balsamic.
For your main course, look for the truffle mash potatoes; roasted truffle rainbow potatoes with truffle salt; and piselli e pancetta, organic sweet peas with imported pancetta. (Find the full menu here.)
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant is on its way to developing a local fan base with five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp.
Bing R., who reviewed the restaurant on Aug. 8, wrote, "Ninety percent of the menu has truffle. A lot of it! If you are a truffle fan like myself, this is the place to eat! The steak tartare came covered with shaved truffles on a bed of arugula and quail egg on top."
Yelper Thomas S. wrote, "Rudi, the owner, took care of us personally and we might as well have been part of the family. We started with the filet mignon tartare and the burrata al miele. Both arrived buried under mounds of freshly shaved fresh and pungent black truffles. The tartare was beautifully crafted ... it literally melted in your mouth."
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant is open from 4:30-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)