Tsaôcaa & Bào brings bubble tea and more to the Lower East Side

Craving bubble tea? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 109 Ludlow St. on the Lower East Side, the fresh addition is called Tsaocaa & Bao.
Tsaocaa & Bao offers an extensive tea menu, featuring freshly made drinks using its 11 different teas, including black teas, green teas, oolong teas, fruit teas, milk teas, bubble teas and matchas. It also serves a wide variety of sweet bao, a baked bun filled with either sweet or savory ingredients, ranging from custard to eggs to pork. Rounding out the menu are savory snacks, such as crispy chicken sandwiches, sweet potato fries and spicy cold noodles.
With a five-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp so far, Tsaocaa & Bao is a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Jay C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 8, wrote, "The classic bao is really different and well worth trying. The owner also let me try some fried fish for the new fish burger, it's definitely not your typical run-of-the-mill bubble tea food. Distinctly Taiwanese, salt and peppered and really good."
And Kasey Z. wrote, "Best boba I've ever had ... this place was great. The manager was super nice, warm and very helpful."
Head on over to check it out: Tsaocaa & Bao is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Tuesday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m.-4:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
