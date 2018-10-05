Tuck in to Turkish eats: 3 new spots for doner and more in New York City

Tava
318 Fifth Ave., Park Slope
Photo: Nataly N./Yelp
Tava is a Turkish and Mediterranean spot located at 318 Fifth Ave. in Park Slope.
Turkish favorites like kofte kebab with rice and piyaz salad dominate the menu. Large plates include the Sultan's Delight: pieces of lamb served on a bed of smoked eggplant in heavy cream.
One of the house signature dishes, pide (hollow oval flatbreads with a center filling) comes in varieties like ground lamb and red peppers or spinach and kashkaval cheese. You can check out the full menu here.
With an impressive Yelp rating of five stars out of 73 reviews after just four months, Tava has already built a strong local fanbase.
Yelper Shennai Y., who was the first to review the new eatery on June 18, wrote, "It was a pleasant surprise to see that they had icli kofte on the menu, which is a very authentic food from the southeast of Turkey and very hard to find in NYC. It was excellent, the meat, spice and nut mixture was on point and it was both puffy and crispy."
"The bread offered on the table is just what bread should be -- warm, soft, and full of flavor. The yogurtlu adana kebab was a surprise and a pleasant one to boot. The meat and croutons smothered with a tart and sweet tomato and yogurt mixture all complemented each other," enthused Pragna H.
Tava is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends.
Abracadabra Magic Deli
190 Knickerbocker Ave., Bushwick
Photo: Abracadabra Magic Deli/Yelp
Abracadabra Magic Deli is a Williamsburg-based Turkish cafe and deli now open at a second location at 190 Knickerbocker Ave. in Bushwick. Founder Dilara Erbay was a top chef in Istanbul before opening the first Abracadabra in 2017, according to Vice.
On the menu, diners will find plenty of gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, and dairy-free options among the fusion cuisine offerings: like the Turkish burrito, with organic meatballs, chicken tikka, or grilled tofu and avocado.
The eatery's signature drinks include a variety of coffee drinks, power smoothies, golden milk and hybrid lavender-hibiscus tea. Chef Erbay also provides catering and unique menus for special events.
The new arrival currently holds five stars out of six reviews on Yelp, indicating a strong start for the fledgling restaurant.
Yelper Kathy M., who reviewed Abracadabra Magic Deli on August 8, called it "A sweet and magical little spot," praising the coffee, the service, and the unusual swing seating.
And Kate P. added, "I only had the spinach borek, and it was amazing. The flavors were strong and fantastic. The tea was also great."
Abracadabra Magic Deli is open from 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Zeytin Mediterranean
110 William St., Financial District
Photo: Zeytin Mediterranean/Yelp
Zeytin Mediterranean is an all-halal Turkish-Mediterranean bistro specializing in doner boxes and other grab-and-go options, although it also has dine-in space. Located at 110 Williams St. in the Financial District, it has remained popular with Yelpers since our initial reporting in May.
The eatery's signature doner boxes are filled with slices of a marinated lamb and beef mixture that's been slow-cooked on a vertical rotisserie and thinly sliced off. Diners can also grab some doner in pita sandwich form or in a small container with french fries.
The larger plate deals come with a choice of meat or veggie entree, plus rice or gluten-free bulgur, a shepherd's salad of tomatoes and cucumbers, and one side. Sides include beet hummus, falafel, spinach pie and pureed eggplant and tahini dip. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Zeytin Mediterranean's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp indicates it has been a hit with customers.
"Everything was packed with flavor, I was impressed; the hummus was smooth and rich, the chicken was well seasoned (the pieces were a bit too big), and the beet salad was pickled to perfection," wrote Yelper Felicia M., who was one of the first users to visit Zeytin Mediterranean on May 22.
"Such cute shop with tasty doner!" Yelper Merve C. added. "Really liked the doner box with fries."
Zeytin Mediterranean is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and noon-9 p.m. on weekends.