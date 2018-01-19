FOOD & DRINK

'Turkuaz Restaurant' Reopens In Midtown West

A new Turkish and halal spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Midtown West, called Turkuaz Restaurant, is located at 255 W. 55th St. (between Broadway & 8th Ave).

Turkuaz Restaurant, which got its start in the Upper West Side nearly 18 years ago, had to close the location this past summer and look for new digs. Now, after finding a space in Midtown, the elevated Turkish restaurant is back in business.

The eatery also has an outpost in New Jersey that has remained open.

On the menu, expect to see a variety of starters like eggplant salad, baba ghanoush, Turkish dumplings filled with ground beef and herbs, zucchini pancakes served with yogurt, and Albanian-style calf's liver sauteed with onions and seasoned with sumac.

For grilled entrees, look for dishes such as chicken adana kabob, barbecued meatballs, and lamb shish kabob--all served with rice, a mix of fresh carrots, and red and white cabbage seasoned with lemon juice and vinegar.

There are traditional dishes like vegetable casserole with lamb, stuffed cabbage with with ground lamb, rice and fresh herbs; and grilled salmon served with mixed greens.

Rounding things out are desserts like pistachio pudding, baklava, and milk custard. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Turkuaz Restaurant is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Sana B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 6th, said: "This is a new restaurant on the block and me and my friend decided to give it a try because of a short walk from where we were. I'm really glad I did. This is one of the best places to get Turkish food."

Yelper Sierra M. added: "We had a beautiful experience at Turkuaz! The food is so fresh and vibrant. The red lentil soup with lemon is warm and earthy and the spicy mashed vegetables with walnut is subtly delicious to the palate."

And S S. said: "What a relief to find that while Turkuaz might have left the Upper West Side, I could still enjoy their wonderful food, gracious service, and and fair prices."

Head on over to check it out: Turkuaz Restaurant is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-10pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News