Food & Drink

Tyson recalls 39,000 pounds of chicken products that may contain 'extraneous materials'

CHICAGO -- Tyson Foods is recalling 39,078 pounds of its Weaver Brand frozen chicken patty product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the recall includes the 26-ounce resealable plastic bags of the frozen, fully-cooked chicken items that were produced on January 31st.

The following products are subject to recall:



26-oz. resealable plastic bags containing "Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT" with a best if used by date of "Jan312020" and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.

"The products subject to recall bear establishment number "P-13456" printed on the back of the resealable plastic bag," the USDA said.

The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported.

The recalled products should either be thrown away or returned to the store where they were bought.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call or text Tyson Foods' Consumer Relations hotline at (855) 382-3101.

For more information, visit: USDA.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkrecallu.s. & worldchicken
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD searches for person of interest after suspicious package scare
Police break up fight on Delta flight after 6-hour delay at JFK
Video shows man get struck by lightning while walking in storm
Vaping dangers prompt health advisory in NY
Funeral for FDNY firefighter who died in line of duty
Police: CT man may have purchased weapons for mass shooting
2 wanted for breaking into woman's bedroom with gun in Queens
Show More
70-year-old NJ woman accused of attempted murder in stabbing
NYC opens bike lane on dangerous section of 2nd Avenue
Medical examiner rules Jeffrey Epstein's death a suicide
Construction to begin on 42nd Street Shuttle train
AccuWeather Forecast: Humid with some sun, showers
More TOP STORIES News