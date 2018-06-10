FOOD & DRINK

Tyson recalls 3,120 pounds of frozen chicken that could contain small plastic pieces

EMBED </>More Videos

Tyson has recalled more than 3,000 pounds of frozen, breaded chicken shipped to food service establishments over concerns that the breading could contain small pieces of plastic. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
Tyson has recalled more than 3,000 pounds of frozen, breaded chicken over concerns that the breading could contain small pieces of plastic.

The products in question were shipped to food service establishments and not sold in retail stores. The 12-pound boxes contained 3-pound plastic bags and were labeled "UNCOOKED, BREADED, ORIGINAL CHICKEN TENDERLOINS" with lot code 1378NLR02 and establishment number P-746. They were produced on May 17, 2018.

Tyson said a breading supplier first flagged the problem on June 8, warning that its product was possibly contaminated with blue and clear pieces of soft plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, which said that the contamination posed a low health risk, urged food service establishments who have purchased the recalled chicken to dispose of the product immediately.

As of June 9, there have been no reports of injuries associated with the possible contamination. If you think you were injured or sickened by the recalled chicken, the FDA recommended seeking medical treatment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodchickenproduct recallsrecallhealthu.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News