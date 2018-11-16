FOOD & DRINK

Upscale Italian spot Leonti opens its doors on the Upper West Side

Looking for fine Italian dining? A new neighborhood Italian restaurant has you covered. The newcomer to the Upper West Side, called Leonti, is located at 103 W. 77th St., between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues.

Formerly Dovetail, Leoni is helmed by chef Adam Leonti, who, according to Eater New York, "became known for his Italian cuisine at Vetri in Philadelphia." The menu includes pasta dishes like fennel agnolotto, with Marcona almonds and grapefruit; and stuffed rabbit, with caramelized cipollini onions and pistachio.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, Leonti is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Nigel T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 10, wrote, "This guy can obviously cook! I had a cinnamon pasta dish with a rich ragu that I was hesitant to try, but it was killer. Then came the veal chop, which was astoundingly good. Maybe the best veal I've ever had."

And Matt C. wrote, "Outstanding. We were blown away by both the food and the service. The assaggini was a great call for an appetizer, along with a perfectly seared scallop dish. The chestnut gnocchi was amazing. The artichoke lasagna -- crazy good. All the pasta was surprisingly light and so flavorful."

Head on over to check it out: Leonti is open from 5-10:30 p.m. from Sunday-Thursday, and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
