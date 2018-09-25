Upscale pasta place Misi opens its doors in Williamsburg

The chef-owner of the critically acclaimed Williamsburg restaurant Lilia has opened a second Italian restaurant, Misi, at 329 Kent Ave. in the revitalized Domino Sugar Refinery. Chef Missy Robbins's newest project has a focus on fresh and high-quality pasta, as Grub Street reports.
On the menu, pasta lovers will find fettuccini with buffalo butter and Parmigiano, chickpea pappardelle with pecorino and summer herbs, and strangozze with pork sugo. (You can check out the full menu and make reservations at the restaurant's website here.)
Misi has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.
Mike M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on September 17, was impressed by the food: "Light and not overbearing, good flavor profile, very authentic Italian without being boring. The olive oil gelato is delicious and the runner beans were quite filling for an antipasto."
"Possibly the best pasta I've ever had in my life," Yelper Sunah K. added. "The noodles are so delicious and done perfectly al dente. ... Bucatini was hands down the favorite."
Interested? Stop by -- or make a reservation, to be sure of getting a table. Misi is open from 5:30-11 p.m. daily.
