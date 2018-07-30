Upscale vegan restaurant Avant Garden branches out to Williamsburg

The East Village vegan restaurant Avant Garden is turning over a new leaf at a second location at 188 Havemeyer St. in Williamsburg. The project of chef Tony Mongeluzzi, with seed capital from restaurateur Ravi DeRossi, it's offering upscale plant-based fare in a woods-themed space.
Expect the bill of fare to include cold plates like the avocado and crispy rice with blistered shishito peppers, carrot ginger dressing and miso glaze. Hot dishes like scorched cauliflower with toasted garlic and fried capers also make an appearance.
Reservations are available through the business's website, but it also leaves room for walk-ins.
The budding restaurant has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
"Wow. That's all I kept saying each time I took a bite of my food," wrote Sally S., who reviewed the new spot on July 17. "Cool place with chic decor and great service. Portions are small and expensive but beautifully plated and delicious. Drinks are strong."
Yelper Tiffany N. added, "I suggest sitting at the bar so you can admire the felled tree they turned into planters that hang above the cooks."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Avant Garden is open from 5-10:30 p.m. daily.
