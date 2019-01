Upside Pizza brings pizza and more to Midtown

If pizza are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Upside Pizza , the new addition is located at 598 Eighth Ave. in Midtown.Choose between a variety of pizza slices from thin crust pepperoni to white wine, lemon, garlic and mushroom. Square pies and other combinations are also available.With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Upside Pizza is on its way to developing a local fan base.Yelper Byron R. wrote , "This pizza has a great thin crust that's floppy and crispy. It's a small shop with no seating. The slices are big and very tasty."And Dan D. wrote , "We ordered the white pie with mushrooms, Sicilian with pepperoni and sausage and peppers. The sausage was said to be made in-house and it tasted awesome."Upside Pizza is now open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily at 598 Eighth Ave.., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.