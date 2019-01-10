Upside Pizza brings pizza and more to Midtown

If pizza are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Upside Pizza, the new addition is located at 598 Eighth Ave. in Midtown.
Choose between a variety of pizza slices from thin crust pepperoni to white wine, lemon, garlic and mushroom. Square pies and other combinations are also available.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Upside Pizza is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Yelper Byron R. wrote, "This pizza has a great thin crust that's floppy and crispy. It's a small shop with no seating. The slices are big and very tasty."
And Dan D. wrote, "We ordered the white pie with mushrooms, Sicilian with pepperoni and sausage and peppers. The sausage was said to be made in-house and it tasted awesome."
Upside Pizza is now open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily at 598 Eighth Ave.., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
