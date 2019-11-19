Food & Drink

Vegan man suing Burger King over Impossible Whopper grilling method

ATLANTA -- Burger King is being grilled for the way it cooks its burgers.

A vegan man is suing the fast-food restaurant after eating its new Impossible Whopper.

Philip Williams of Atlanta says that he filed the lawsuit on behalf of other vegans.

He says it's impossible to claim the burger is "zero percent beef" when it's cooked on the same grill as beef burgers.

He also says Burger King does not disclose its cooking practices.

The restaurant's online menu says guests looking for a meat-free option can request a different cooking method.

Burger King told media outlets it does not comment on pending litigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkburger kinglawsuitvegan
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after woman, dog nearly struck
Criminal charges expected against Epstein guards
Video shows bodega worker fighting off 2 women robbing store
AccuWeather: Clouds break, temps turn milder
1 dead, 3 wounded after shooting on street in Newark
Exclusive: Fired NJ officer says he wasn't involved in assault
White House officials kick off big Trump impeachment week
Show More
Former label signs off on Taylor Swift AMAs performance
NJ lawmakers seek voter approval to legalize marijuana
Wrongfully convicted man to sue Suffolk County after 33 years in jail
Twins prospect Ryan Costello, 23, found dead in New Zealand
'Terrifying': Burst pipe fills family's NYCHA apartment with steam
More TOP STORIES News