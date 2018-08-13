Veggie-friendly salad spot Leaf sprouts up in Bushwick

Health food fans, take heed: there's a new fast-casual spot in town to get your fix. Located at 1161 Myrtle Ave. in Bushwick, the newcomer is called Leaf. It specializes in salads and healthy bowls.
On the menu, look for dishes like the mango shrimp salad, made with romaine lettuce, spinach, shrimp, bell peppers, red onion, chili flakes and mango citrus dressing. Heartier bowls include the turmeric chicken bowl, which adds a turmeric curry dressing to grilled chicken and roasted cauliflower.
The eatery offers delivery and takeout through its Yelp page, where you can also find the menu.
With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp thus far, the new spot is swiftly taking root.
Yelper Kiffa C., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 7, wrote, "Beautiful space, great service and great food. I'll definitely be back for the chicken veggie bowl."
Head on over to check it out: Leaf is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
