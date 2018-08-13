FOOD & DRINK

Veggie-friendly salad spot Leaf sprouts up in Bushwick

Photo: Zheni C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Health food fans, take heed: there's a new fast-casual spot in town to get your fix. Located at 1161 Myrtle Ave. in Bushwick, the newcomer is called Leaf. It specializes in salads and healthy bowls.

On the menu, look for dishes like the mango shrimp salad, made with romaine lettuce, spinach, shrimp, bell peppers, red onion, chili flakes and mango citrus dressing. Heartier bowls include the turmeric chicken bowl, which adds a turmeric curry dressing to grilled chicken and roasted cauliflower.

The eatery offers delivery and takeout through its Yelp page, where you can also find the menu.

With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp thus far, the new spot is swiftly taking root.

Yelper Kiffa C., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 7, wrote, "Beautiful space, great service and great food. I'll definitely be back for the chicken veggie bowl."

Head on over to check it out: Leaf is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Izzie's Cheesesteaks brings late-night fast food to the Lower East Side
3 brand-new spots to savor Taiwanese cuisine in New York City
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Cooking 'boot camp' teaches young chefs in high-end restaurants
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather: More heavy rain, some storms to start the week
More rain, more flooding in more places
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Boy injured after set on fire with nail polish remover, mom says
Husband, wife killed, 5 injured in Long Island crash
Search resumes for Queens woman swept out by current
Woman's death blamed on infection from dog lick
Show More
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Arrest warrant issued in shooting of 5-year-old on 4th of July
Decomposing body found inside column outside supermarket
What to know ahead of Connecticut primary elections
VIDEO: Brazen robber chokes out victim in Upper Manhattan
More News