Veterans Day 2020 deals include free donuts at Dunkin', meals at White Castle

Dunkin' is offering what it calls a "Sweet Salute" to veterans and active military members, with a free donut. No purchase is necessary.
Red Lobster has a free appetizer or dessert for those with a valid military ID or proof of service.
For the fourth year, Target is extending a 10% military discount to all U.S. active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families to use in stores or online between Nov. 1-11. Visit target.com/circle/military for details, including how to verify military status to claim the offer and more.
White Castle is celebrating Veterans Day by offering a free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal to all veterans and active military members who dine at any one of the nearly 400 White Castle restaurants nationwide. A military ID is required.