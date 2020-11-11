I-Team

Veterans Day 2020 deals include free donuts at Dunkin', meals at White Castle

By Samantha Chatman
Some restaurants are honoring the men and women who have served their country with bonus deals to thank them for their service.

Dunkin' is offering what it calls a "Sweet Salute" to veterans and active military members, with a free donut. No purchase is necessary.

Red Lobster has a free appetizer or dessert for those with a valid military ID or proof of service.

For the fourth year, Target is extending a 10% military discount to all U.S. active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families to use in stores or online between Nov. 1-11. Visit target.com/circle/military for details, including how to verify military status to claim the offer and more.

White Castle is celebrating Veterans Day by offering a free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal to all veterans and active military members who dine at any one of the nearly 400 White Castle restaurants nationwide. A military ID is required.
