Video: Mice run rampant in Philadelphia Popeyes

PHILADELPHIA -- Cameras captured mice running around inside a South Philadelphia fast food restaurant.

A viewer alerted sister station Action News of the apparent rodent issue at the Popeyes on Broad Street and Snyder Avenue.

When their cameras went to the location, they captured a number of mice inside the restaurant.

According to the restaurant's most recent health inspection, which occurred on Tuesday, the inspector found evidence of old mouse droppings and noted that the issue was corrected on site.

Action News plans to reach out to the Popeyes location for a comment once it opens for the day.

