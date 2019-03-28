Village Square Pizza comes to the East Village

A new spot to score pizza and more has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Village Square Pizza, the fresh arrival is located at 147 Ave. A in the East Village.
The pizzeria offers square slices and entire pies layered with a variety of toppings. Try the white pizza, topped with mozzarella and ricotta, then drizzled with honey and extra virgin olive oil; the grandma slice, boasting mozzarella, basil, parmesan, garlic and tomatoes; or the classic pepperoni. (View the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp so far, Village Square Pizza has already made a good impression.
Julie Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 24, wrote, "Delicious and wonderful staff! The staff were incredibly friendly and walked around with a number of samples for us to try. In terms of pizza, we tried the pepperoni and marinara square slices. They were fantastic! Both were crispy, fresh, and were not over powered by spice or heat. We will definitely be back!"
Yelper Justin W. added, "Great pizza with wonderful flavor and texture. It is Detroit-style pizza, which is square pizza done in a large pan, which makes a nice thick, crunchy crust and bottom. The dough is still nice and fluffy. The tomato sauce was really delicious with the pizzas, as I favored those over the vodka and white slices. I overall enjoyed the entire experience. I sampled the vodka, Margherita, pepperoni, eggplant and white pizzas."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Village Square Pizza is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
