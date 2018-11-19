THANKSGIVING

Viral challenge: Ask your mom how to cook a turkey in the microwave

EMBED </>More Videos

Try a new technique with one of these flavorsome methods for cooking your Thanksgiving Turkey. (Shutterstock)

The internet has concocted a quick and easy prank to disappoint your mom this Thanksgiving: ask her how to cook a 25 lb. turkey in the microwave.


It's unclear how the viral trend started, but countless adult children have been fooling their parents -- or not -- with the bizarre text.

Even world champion gymnast Simone Biles tried out the joke.


It's not just moms who the prank is being pulled on. Others have posted about fooling their dads and grandparents, too. Here are some of the best reactions.

RELATED STORIES:

Spatchcock and deep-frying: 7 delicious ways to cook your turkey
How to cook a turkey: Recipes, times from Butterball
To share or not to share? Tips to give your pets a safe and delicious Thanksgiving
Friendsgiving tips to make this Thanksgiving with friends one to remember
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodholidayprankthanksgivingparentingsocial media
THANKSGIVING
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
AccuWeather: Bitter cold descends for Thanksgiving Week
'Peas' or 'Carrots' will be the National Thanksgiving Turkey
7 delicious ways to cook a turkey
More thanksgiving
FOOD & DRINK
Nutella Cafe NYC is all the rage
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Dig Inn brings farm-fresh meal bowls to Herald Square
Beard Papa's brings fresh cream puffs to Midtown
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Human remains found in duffel bag
Woman dies in fall from cruise ship balcony, victim ID'd
NJ couple on way to their wedding killed in crash
Tekashi69 among 4 arrested on racketeering, weapons charges
GoFundMe scam: Woman says she was duped, releases audio
Girl, 6, allegedly killed baby brother while dad shopped
NY Limo Crash: Parents of one of 20 people killed file lawsuit
Man gets life sentence for murdering pregnant wife, daughters
Show More
David's Bridal files for bankruptcy, but your order is safe
Cardinal: New Jersey will release names of accused priests
AccuWeather: Bitter cold descends for Thanksgiving Week
Closing arguments heard in Vetrano murder trial
Mayor unveils plan to repair 62k NYCHA apartments
More News