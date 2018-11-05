FOOD & DRINK

Vivi Bubble Tea brings bubble tea and popcorn chicken to LIC/Astoria

Photo: Vivi Bubble Tea/Yelp

By Hoodline
Bubble tea fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 31-54 Steinway St. in Long Island City/Astoria the new addition is called Vivi Bubble Tea.

On the drink menu, look for vibrant teas such as the signature fruit tea, peach oolong tea, strawberry yakult or red moo milk. For food, Yelpers recommend the popcorn chicken, which comes with five different options for seasonings, including basil and curry.

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Vivi Bubble Tea is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Anna W. who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 27, wrote, "Nothing beats the warm hot chocolate with whipped cream in a cold rainy day. This luxurious thick, silky and rich tasting hot chocolate just brights up my windy and rainy Saturday morning."

And Kary L. added, "They serve a large variety of bubble tea and popcorn chicken. I had a hot milk tea with bubbles and the bubbles tasted so fresh and chewy. Great choice to have in a cold day."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Vivi Bubble Tea is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from noon-8:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Kips Bay gets a new restaurant for lobster lovers: Cousins Maine Lobster
The Goods Mart: A modern convenience store debuts in SoHo
Here are New York City's top 5 places to savor Sichuan fare
SoHo gets a new Mediterranean eatery and bar called 519
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Rainy, windy Election Day in the NY area
2018 midterm elections: When do polls open and close
Election Day: Voters head to the polls to decide midterms
Idris Elba named People's 2018 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Amazon reportedly picks Queens as one of two new HQ locations
Menendez, Hugin fight to the finish in NJ Senate race
Key midterm races: The 11th Congressional District on SI
Pipe bomb suspect will appear in NYC federal court
Show More
Uber driver charged after teen dies following car surfing fall
Suspect in brutal LI rape faces victim at arraignment
Warning about instant soups like Ramen
Amber Alert: 13-year-old abducted from outside family's home
Video shows scene as man opens fire outside Harlem bodega
More News