Vivi Bubble Tea brings bubble tea and popcorn chicken to LIC/Astoria

Bubble tea fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 31-54 Steinway St. in Long Island City/Astoria the new addition is called Vivi Bubble Tea.
On the drink menu, look for vibrant teas such as the signature fruit tea, peach oolong tea, strawberry yakult or red moo milk. For food, Yelpers recommend the popcorn chicken, which comes with five different options for seasonings, including basil and curry.
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Vivi Bubble Tea is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Anna W. who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 27, wrote, "Nothing beats the warm hot chocolate with whipped cream in a cold rainy day. This luxurious thick, silky and rich tasting hot chocolate just brights up my windy and rainy Saturday morning."
And Kary L. added, "They serve a large variety of bubble tea and popcorn chicken. I had a hot milk tea with bubbles and the bubbles tasted so fresh and chewy. Great choice to have in a cold day."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Vivi Bubble Tea is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from noon-8:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
