Food & Drink

Atomik Vodka: Vodka made in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone coming soon

You probably aren't planning to visit Chernobyl any time soon, but that doesn't mean you can't get a taste of it.

A team of scientists from the U.K. and Ukraine have created a vodka distilled from rye grown in the Exclusion Zone near the site of Chernobyl's nuclear power plant.

It's also made from water pulled from the area's aquifer.

So, would you be insane to drink what they're calling Atomik Vodka?

The makers say no. They admit the grain starts out radioactive but claim the distillation process removes the dangerous isotopes. They said they had a university lab double check and the spirit got the A-OK for being fallout free.

The makers are hoping to release the vodka to the public in limited supply, where it will have to compete with liquors that were never radioactive in the first place.

The Chernobyl Spirit Company said it will donate 75 percent of its profits to people who still live in the area of the nuclear disaster.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbizarreliquoru.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ officer wounded in shootout that killed 20-year-old man, gunman
77-year-old woman struck, killed by taxi in Manhattan
EXCLUSIVE: Ocasio-Cortez on how to beat President Trump
Drivers face major delays at LaGuardia, some leave cars to walk
Severe weather forces suspension of Jets-Giants game in 1st quarter
NYPD officer suspended after arrest on child porn charges
Trump heads to Hamptons Friday for controversial fundraiser
Show More
Police: Group robbed victims lured by girl on Snapchat in Bronx
Video shows vicious attack in California stabbing spree
Forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season, NOAA says
NJ officials seize guns, nearly 40,000 doses of opioids in twin busts
Man dies after being struck by hit-and-run bicyclist in Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News