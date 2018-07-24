Wake up and savor New York City's 5 newest breakfast and brunch spots

Ariston Bistro
205 W. 57th St., Midtown
Photo: SYana Chuxiao W./Yelp
First up is Ariston Bistro, a Greek restaurant in the spot formerly occupied by Europa Cafe.
The menu here offers morning diners kayanas (scrambled eggs, tomato sauce, olive oil and thyme on sourdough bread) or one of various omelets, including the frutalia -- made frittata style with zucchini, potato, sausage and marjoram. There's also a smoked salmon sandwich on rye that's dressed with dill and Greek yogurt.
Ariston Bistro currently holds three stars out of 147 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Nikos N. noted, "New Midtown authentic Greek food with a modern twist. Serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. ... Nice selection of Greek wines."
Yelper Coral M. wrote, "Reasonably priced and tons of options to choose from. Wraps, paninis, soups, customized salads and pastries. Our second visit here and would certainly recommend it!"
Ariston Bistro is open from 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends.
Charley St
41 Kenmare St., Nolita
Photo: Alexandra O./Yelp
Charley St is a fast-casual eatery that serves breakfast and lunch fare made with locally sourced ingredients, including artisanal toasts, healthful bowls and coffee.
On the menu, look for the Aussie Classic, a poached egg with salmon and avocado on toast, along with sourdough and gluten-free toasts topped with mushrooms, roasted garlic hummus and goat cheese. Signature bowls include quinoa, kale and vegetables, with protein options like salmon and chicken.
Charley St's current Yelp rating of five stars out of 10 reviews indicates positive feedback from diners.
Yelper Brandon L., who reviewed the eatery on July 14, wrote, "Great new coffee shop. Definitely worth trying the cold brew. Owners were nice enough to come out greet us and talk to us about their products and how they decide to invest in the local neighborhood."
Yelper Dan C. wrote, "Fantastic breakfast and lunch option. ... The Healthy Hash bowl was delicious, with an Aussie flat white, and of course had to get the Original Gangster avocado toast!"
Charley St is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends.
The Waterfront NYC
500 Hutchinson River Parkway, Trump Golf Links, Ferry Point Park
Photo: TastyLadiesNY P./Yelp
The Waterfront NYC is a New American spot offering seafood and more. Located at the Trump Links at Ferry Point golf course in the Bronx, it's upscale casual, with a target audience of the pre- and post-golf game crowd. (It is open to the public, however.)
Salad options on the lunch menu (starts at 11 a.m.) are kale, wedge or Caesar, while sandwiches include wagyu burger, lobster roll and grilled chicken. The weekend brunch menu includes bottomless drinks and a prix fixe package.
The Waterfront NYC currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp.
Yelper TastyLadiesNY P., who reviewed it on June 26, wrote, "When my lobster roll arrived I was honestly blown away by the amount of lobster. It was a half a lobster with delta slaw, corn, heirloom tomatoes and a drizzle of dill oil 21."
Gina I. noted, "Fantastic scene, great vibe. Went here for Sunday brunch, it was about 65 percent people who just finished playing golf. Food was excellent but things did not come out in order."
The Waterfront NYC is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Voltaire
138 Smith St., Cobble Hill
Photo: Michael B./Yelp
Next up, Voltaire is a New American eatery and bar with a French twist that is serving up weekend brunch. It features indoor and outdoor seating.
On the brunch menu, items include pork belly biscuit Benedict, beignets with seasonal jam, a snapper fillet and peach cobbler French toast. Choose from coffee or tea to drink, or perhaps a Bloody Mary, Bellini or mimosa.
Voltaire is off to a promising start with 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Matt S., who reviewed the restaurant on July 7, wrote, "Killer music. Good food. Awesome staff. Love it. Best spot in Brooklyn for having a drink and getting a bite. Perfect vibe."
Yelper Jason R. wrote, "The patio, great service, great macaroni and cheese, all add up to me being a repeat customer in the future."
Voltaire is open from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
Terravita
4193 Broadway, Washington Heights South
Photo: Rosana R./Yelp
Finally, there's Terravita, where smoothies and fresh-squeezed juices dominate a drinks menu that also includes espresso and tea. Fruits like banana, mango and blueberries make appearances alongside and on top of granola, French toast and pancakes.
Eggs come as an omelet, on avocado toast or poached and served with salami and cheese. A variety of healthy salads and bowls are also available, as are paninis, wraps and burgers. Breakfast is served till 4 p.m. on weekends.
Terravita is developing a local fan base with a current Yelp rating of five stars out of 13 reviews.
Yelper Dolan B., who reviewed the restaurant on July 8, wrote, "This place is stupendous. So glad to have another spot in the neighborhood. It has a great vibe, good music and friendly and knowledgable staff that took really good care of my wife and I."
Rosana R. noted, "This new spot has left me breathless. Starting with the watermelon lemonade, so refreshing and delightful in this sweltering heat! I generally don't like ceviche but the tuna tartare is to die for."
Terravita is open from 10 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday-Sunday.