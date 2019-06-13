Food & Drink

Food trail: Walk, eat across New Jersey in Anthony Bourdain's footsteps

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey is honoring the legacy of native chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain with the official launch of the Anthony Bourdain New Jersey Food Trail.

Secretary of State Tahesha Way was joined by Bourdain's brother, Christopher, and Jeffrey Vasser, the Executive Director of the New Jersey Division of Travel & Tourism, on Thursday morning to inaugurate the trail.

The food trail is the result of legislation proposed a year ago that will allow New Jersey residents and visitors to walk -- and eat -- in Bourdain's footsteps.

The ten restaurants on the trail include:

Dock's Oyster House (Atlantic City)
Donkey's Place (Camden)
Frank's Deli (Asbury Park)
Hiram's Roadstand (Fort Lee)
James' Salt Water Taffy (Atlantic City)
Knife and Fork Inn (Atlantic City)
Kubel's (Barnegat Light)
Lucille's Country Cooking (Barnegat)
Tony & Ruth Steaks (Camden)
Tony's Baltimore Grill (Atlantic City)

Other events will be held over the next few days, featuring dedication ceremonies and remembrances from representatives of the restaurants visited by Bourdain.

