Texas Walmart has 'armed' employee guarding Blue Bell ice cream

Lufkin Police Department released a surveillance camera image of the person believed to have licked a carton of ice cream and returned it to a store freezer.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- One Walmart is taking extra precautions to keep your ice cream safe from lickers. A viral video showing a woman grabbing a tub of Blue Bell ice cream, licking it and placing it back on the shelf has sparked outrage across the country.The store in Corpus Christi has placed an employee with a water gun outside the freezer to prevent any copycats.They posted the picture saying, "We're guarding our Blue Bell ice cream for your weekend party."Lufkin police say they will not rest until the now infamous Blue Bell licker and a man she is pictured with on surveillance video are caught, even if it means working through the July 4 holiday.The woman will face a charge of second-degree felony tampering with a consumer product when she is arrested, police say.Detectives also want to know the identity of the man in the green shirt who entered the store with her.Blue Bell Creameries said they tracked down where the viral video took place with the help of law enforcement.On Wednesday, the Brenham-based company posted on its website that the compromised product was at a Walmart store in Lufkin.In a statement, Blue Bell said:Late Wednesday afternoon, Lufkin PD released a surveillance camera image of the person they believe licked the carton.The video of the woman licking the top of the filled carton surfaced on Twitter over the weekend.In a statement on its website immediately following the posting, Blue Bell said concerned customers should notice any tampering, because their half gallon ice cream lids are frozen tightly to the carton with a natural seal.