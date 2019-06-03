Food & Drink

Walmart sells family a Styrofoam graduation cake

PASADENA, Texas -- Things took a turn at a graduation party when a family learned that the cake they purchased wasn't chocolate or vanilla -- but Styrofoam.

Nellie Flores told our sister station KTRK-TV that she and her sister, Marsy, ordered a graduation cake from a Texas Walmart last week.

The two-tier cake was for Marsy's daughter who was having a graduation party.

When it came time to pick up the cake on Thursday, Nellie and Marsy learned that it had not been made.

They said a Walmart store manager told them to choose any cake from the ones that were ready to go. They took one of the cakes and put a photo on it.

Everything was fine until it was time to cut the cake -- that's when they discovered it was made of Styrofoam.

The family said they felt humiliated and returned to the Walmart, where a manager gave them a $60 gift card for the value of the cake, in addition to another gift card and a free cake (not Styrofoam).

Walmart released the following statement:

"This was the result of a misunderstanding. We attempted to make things right with the customer by way of a gift card."

