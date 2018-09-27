FOOD & DRINK

Walter's Hot Dogs makes White Plains debut, with hot dogs and more

Longtime Westchester County favorite Walter's Hot Dogs has opened a new brick and mortar location at 186 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains. Per Westfaironline.com, the outfit has a long history in fair food: founder Walter Warrington first began selling its signature split hot dogs in 1919.

It now has locations in Mamaroneck, Stamford, Connecticut and a food truck often seen at the White Plains Farmer's Market, from which it serves house special hot dogs -- split in half, grilled in a secret sauce and served on a toasted bun with a proprietary mustard, relish and spices.

Also on the menu, diners will find a Puffy Dog (a hot dog topped with two smashed potato puffs), as well as house-made Italian ices and funnel cake sticks dusted with powdered sugar. (You can take a look at the full menu here.)

The new branch is still finding its feet in its early days, with a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Jason M., who was the first to review the new spot on September 7, admitted that despite not being a hot dog fan, he found the dog, "Quite tasty ... their house-brand mustard really worked well with it."

"The star of the show was Walter's mustard!" Yelper D. R. agreed, and concluded, "The wait for Walter's Hot Dogs to open up has been worth it."

Head on over to check it out: Walter's Hot Dogs is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
