Walter's Hot Dogs makes White Plains debut, with hot dogs and more

Longtime Westchester County favorite Walter's Hot Dogs has opened a new brick and mortar location at 186 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains. Per Westfaironline.com , the outfit has a long history in fair food: founder Walter Warrington first began selling its signature split hot dogs in 1919.It now has locations in Mamaroneck, Stamford, Connecticut and a food truck often seen at the White Plains Farmer's Market, from which it serves house special hot dogs -- split in half, grilled in a secret sauce and served on a toasted bun with a proprietary mustard, relish and spices.Also on the menu, diners will find a Puffy Dog (a hot dog topped with two smashed potato puffs), as well as house-made Italian ices and funnel cake sticks dusted with powdered sugar. (You can take a look at the full menu here .)The new branch is still finding its feet in its early days, with a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.Jason M., who was the first to review the new spot on September 7, admitted that despite not being a hot dog fan, he found the dog, "Quite tasty ... their house-brand mustard really worked well with it.""The star of the show was Walter's mustard!" Yelper D. R. agreed , and concluded, "The wait for Walter's Hot Dogs to open up has been worth it."Head on over to check it out: Walter's Hot Dogs is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Sunday.