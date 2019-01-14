Watson Ellis makes Chelsea debut, with bespoke clothing and more

In need of some bespoke clothing? A new business has you covered. Located at 80 Eighth Ave., Suite 1010 in Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square, the new addition is called Watson Ellis.
This clothing company offers high-end tailored clothing for men and women, including blazers, blouses, suits and other items. First, you'll discuss your needs and style preferences and then fit for your custom clothes.
Watson Ellis has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Kevin D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 9, wrote, "My first custom suit experience was exceptional! I have always bought off the rack, mainly due to budgetary reasons. But I decided to splurge a little this time and I was not disappointed."
Head on over to check it out: Watson Ellis is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
