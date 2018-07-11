FOOD & DRINK

7-Eleven to celebrate Free Slurpee Day on 7/11

(Stephanie Oberlander/AP Images for Ketchum)

Get ready for some free frozen fun: Wednesday is Free Slurpee Day!

It's a holiday created by 7-Eleven, who also calls it "7-Eleven Day."

The chain's annual giveaway of its signature drink runs on 7-11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last. The 2018 featured flavor is Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries.

In addition to the free Slurpees, the store is hosting a $1 hot dog deal on Wednesday and on National Hot Dog Day, July 18. For their 7Rewards Club members they're also hosting "seven deals in seven days."

Learn more about the giveaway on 7-Eleven's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
food7-Elevenu.s. & worldfree food
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News