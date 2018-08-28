Weekends-only Taiwanese eatery The Braised Shop opens its doors in the East Village

A new counter-service Taiwanese street food spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called The Braised Shop, the fresh arrival is located at 241 E. 10th St. in the East Village and specializes in the Taiwanese dish lu wei: multiple ingredients braised in broth and served over noodles.
The new joint, which is open only Friday-Sunday evening, is the project of William Tabler and Kris Kuo (owner of Chinatown's Taiwan Bear House).
On the menu, diners can choose as many ingredients as they like from a long list that includes pork belly, beef, fish fillet, lobster meatballs, shiitake mushrooms, broccoli and corn. (Ingredients are sold individually.) The selected ingredients are braised and served atop plain, rice, glass or prince noodles.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has been warmly received by patrons.
"Ugly Delicious is the best kind of street food. The food here doesn't look too great, but tastes amazing. Don't come if you just want a gram," wrote Daniel D., who was the first to review the new spot on August 11. "The lu wei here tastes is exactly like the ones found in the night markets of Taiwan."
"The dish is super flavorful, and all the ingredients seem to be high quality. They also offer a lot of Taiwanese ingredients that I'm sure many people will find familiar," agreed Yelper Jordan J.
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Braised Shop is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, 12:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 12:30 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Thursday.)
