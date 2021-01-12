Weis recalls ice cream due to possible pieces of metal in product

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A grocery store chain is recalling thousands of containers of ice cream because they might have metal pieces in them.The FDA says Weis Markets is recalling 48-ounce containers of Weis quality cookies and cream ice cream.They have a UPC of 041497-01253 and with a sell-by date of 10/28/21. This was produced on 10/28/2020 and released for sale on 10/29/2020. The sell by date is located on the bottom of the container.The containers are sold in nearly 200 stores in seven states, including New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.At least one customer has reported finding a piece of metal.Weis is also recalling 3-gallon containers of Klein's vanilla ice cream with code stamp 0302.The FDA recommends that consumers who have purchased this product return it for a full refund.----------