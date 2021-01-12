Food & Drink

Weis recalls ice cream due to possible pieces of metal in product

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A grocery store chain is recalling thousands of containers of ice cream because they might have metal pieces in them.

The FDA says Weis Markets is recalling 48-ounce containers of Weis quality cookies and cream ice cream.

They have a UPC of 041497-01253 and with a sell-by date of 10/28/21. This was produced on 10/28/2020 and released for sale on 10/29/2020. The sell by date is located on the bottom of the container.

The containers are sold in nearly 200 stores in seven states, including New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

At least one customer has reported finding a piece of metal.

Weis is also recalling 3-gallon containers of Klein's vanilla ice cream with code stamp 0302.

The FDA recommends that consumers who have purchased this product return it for a full refund.

ALSO READ: Hyundai recalls SUVs, tells owners to park outside

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew yorknew jerseyfdarecallice cream
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City Council looks at streamlining COVID vaccine distribution
Teen dead, 2 wounded in house party shooting
De Blasio has stern warning for any NYC employees at Capitol riot
Officials: Manatee in Florida had 'Trump' scraped on back
COVID-19 herd immunity unlikely in 2021 despite vaccines: UN
AccuWeather: Sunnier day with light wind
Mega Millions jackpot is $615M for tonight, Powerball up to $550M
Show More
COVID Live Updates: Moderna creating combination COVID-flu vaccine
Gov. Murphy prepares NJ's State of the State address
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
Video: Woman injured after violent carjacking outside her LI home
Bill Belichick declines medal from President Trump
More TOP STORIES News