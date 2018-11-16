FOOD & DRINK

Westville Bakery brings desserts and coffee to the East Village

Photo: Westville Bakery/Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new bakery in town. Called Westville Bakery, the new arrival is located at 433 E. Ninth St. in the East Village.

As Eater New York reports, Westville Bakery is making its home in the former Zucker space, offering cookies, cakes, pies and the like. Those who've been to Westville restaurants throughout the city may already be familiar with some of the chain's popular desserts -- like the chocolate and vanilla creme sandwiches and the peanut butter and chocolate chip cookies. Those favorites can now be found alongside orange cranberry cookies, alfajores filled with dulce de leche and more at the flagship bakery.

The newcomer has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Shimon A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 8, wrote, "This cozy spot in the East Village has a great vibe. I had the chocolate babka and a cup of coffee, which made for a great nightcap to my long workweek. The chocolate chip cookies were tasty too."

And Liron G. added, "They have such a good variety of cookies (the brownie-peanut butter sandwich cookie is a must), loaf cakes and regular cakes. The coffee is top notch, and it's a really fun, quaint place to sit with a book or a laptop. I tried the orange coconut loaf and the homemade croissant, and both were yummy!"

Head on over to check it out: Westville Bakery is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
