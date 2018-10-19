NEW YORK (WABC) --Do you know what your Dosha is? Well there's a fun quiz that can help you figure that out and get you on the path to eating they Ayurvedic way.
What's Ayurveda? Well it's all about creating a mind-body connection and understanding which foods can help you feel your best. Ayurveda isn't a diet, it's a way of life. It's eating the food that helps your personality and digestion style. That can be a bit different for everyone.
Sahara Rose Ketabi is the author of Eat Feel Fresh and an Ayurvedic Practitioner. This is her second book. It explores her relationship with food and helps readers uncover their own in the first third of the book and then the second two-thirds is packed with plant-based ayurvedic recipes.
"All of these issues were happening in my health, in my mind and my body, but no doctor could tell me what the issue was," Ketabi said. "No one asked me how are you sleeping, how are you eating, how are you feeling?"
She feels Ayurveda provided all of the answers to those questions and once she changed the way she ate and her relationship with food, she saw her physical health improve.
"It's not a diet at all, it's an approach to looking at food in a new way," Ketabi said.
Deepak Chopra, MD provides the forward of the book and he encourages readers to "Let it inspire you to make food choices that serve not only your body, but also your spirit."
Ketabi met Chopra at a conference in New York City. "I didn't have any connections to him, I was literally no one special, I just had a mission to share and he could feel that."
So does eating Ayurvedic mean giving up your pancakes and lattes? Not exactly, but there are some adaptations that Ketabi promises provide all of the same great warm feelings you would get from their western version, but without all of the sugar.
Think, avocado fudge brownies! "They have all of the fudginess and all of the flavor. The avocado gives it that nourishing healthy fat, and coconut flour is what allows it to bind together, and I use monk fruit as the sweetener," Ketabi said.
Even though everyone's dosha is a bit different, you can adapt these recipes, especially lunches, so that they are good for families including kids.
"They are essentially Buddha bowls, and I like to call them six tastefulls, but they are comprised of the six tastes of Ayurveda: sweet, sour, salty, bitter, pungent, and astringent," Ketabi said.
If you are interested in learning more about Ayurveda or Ketabi's book Eat Feel Fresh, you can visit www.iamsahararose.com.
