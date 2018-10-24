Where to eat: The 3 best diners in Yonkers

FOOD & DRINK

Pondfield Cafe. | Photo: D W./Yelp

Wondering where to find the best diners near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top diners in Yonkers, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Pondfield Cafe



Photo: Obed B./Yelp

Topping the list is Pondfield Cafe, located at 3 Pondfield Road W. With 4.5 stars out of 95 reviews on Yelp, the cafe is a popular spot for breakfast and brunch.

Start your morning with your choice of pancakes or omelets, like the Antioxidant omelet with egg whites, broccoli, spinach, tomato, Alpine Lace Swiss cheese, multigrain toast, green tea and pomegranate juice.

Yelper Meredith L. said, "I just moved to the area and I already found my perfect breakfast spot! The service is prompt and friendly, the food is great and the coffee has that small-town diner taste."

2. Seven Brothers Diner



PHOTO: Nick G./Yelp

Next up is Homefield's Seven Brothers Diner, located at 900 Saw Mill River Road. With four stars out of 85 reviews on Yelp, the eatery has proven to be a local favorite.

This old-fashioned Greek diner offers traditional breakfast favorites and Greek specialties including spanakopita, moussaka and gyros. If you arrive between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m., try one of the breakfast specials like lox Benedict with two poached eggs on toasted English muffins, Nova Scotia lox, hollandaise sauce and home fries.

"This place is a solid American diner. Food comes out fast and hot and it's very popular with locals," said Yelper Powell M.

3. Central Plaza Diner



PHOTO: HAPPIACHI F./YELP

Central Plaza Diner, located at 1686 Central Park Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the diner four stars out of 54 reviews.

On the menu, you'll find a large variety of breakfast and lunch items, including several Italian specialties. Choose between the breaded veal cutlet, eggplant Parmesan or any of Central Plaza's 10 different burgers.

Yelper Lourdes J. wrote, "I've been coming here for a couple of years. The food is delicious and the prices can't be beat!"
