White Plains gets a new steakhouse: Z Prime Italian Steakhouse

A new steakhouse has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Z Prime Italian Steakhouse, the fresh addition is located at 189 E. Post Road.
On the menu, look for appetizers, tapas, seafood, Italian specialties and steak. Guests can open their meal with the colossal crab meat cocktail, add onion soup and then dig into the 22 oz. bone-in ribeye or the lobster arrabiata capellini that comes with butter-poached lobster, tomatoes and chili flakes over a bed of capellini.
The new arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Jesus P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 15, wrote, "I had a dinner at Z Prime this weekend and it was an absolutely exquisite experience. The lavish decor made us feel as if we were in a palace."
Head on over to check it out: Z Prime Italian Steakhouse is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 5-11 p.m. on Thursday, 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 3-9 p.m. on Sunday. They will start serving lunch on Dec. 3.
