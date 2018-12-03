White Plains' top 5 delis to visit now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top delis in White Plains, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
1. Dante Delicatessen
Photo: kristi d./Yelp
Topping the list is Dante Delicatessen. Located at 429 Central Ave., the deli and Italian spot is the highest rated deli in White Plains, boasting 4.5 stars out of 102 reviews on Yelp.
On top of ordering deli meat, cheese and pasta, Dante Delicatessen offers wraps and sandwiches for lunch. Customers shouldn't overlook the Italian specialties in the shop, like organic pastas, organic imported oils, breads and homemade mozzarella.
Yelper K. D. said, "Dante's Delicatessen is not a restaurant. It's a gateway to heaven. I am not lying when I say that if I had a choice to eat one more meal before I die, it would be a sandwich from Dante's. I actually think Dante's has the best food anywhere period."
2. Roosters Market
Photo: jon g./Yelp
Next up is Roosters Market, situated at 48 Gedney Way. With 4.5 stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp, the deli, grocery store and butcher has proven to be a local favorite.
The family-owned business serves breakfast and lunch and caters events. Eggs, omelettes, pancakes and French toast dominate the breakfast menu, while hot and cold sandwiches, including wraps and burgers, fill up the lunch card. Also, make sure to check out the butcher shop, which offers raw steak, chicken and pork varieties to purchase.
Lindsay N. said, "Best sandwiches in the area. Order from their extensive menu or create your own. Our faves are the Sicilian or the Italian Combo. When I order a roast beef and cheddar wedge with specific instructions, it's always made exactly how I order it."
3. Good To Go Gourmet
Photo: colette h./Yelp
Good To Go Gourmet, located at 279 Mamaroneck Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the deli four stars out of 21 reviews.
With two locations -- one in White Plains and another in Pleasantvile -- the deli has a breakfast and lunch menu. In the morning, look for breakfast sandwiches, bagels, croissants and fresh fruit. In the afternoon, the extensive menu includes hot and cold sandwiches, as well as wraps, pita, paninis, burgers, Mexican fare, pizza, seafood and pasta.
Steven M. wrote, "Great deli with great prices! The food, people and service are always exceptional. Don't shy away from the hot lunch specials either -- everything that comes out of that kitchen is worth a try."
4. Mamma Rosa's Sons
Photo: jason m./Yelp
Mamma Rosa's Sons, a caterer, is another go-to, with four stars out of 20 Yelp reviews. Head over to 205 E. Post Road to see for yourself.
Owners Tony and Mike have been serving the area for 25 years and the deli is known for its authentic Italian deli and catered food. In addition to cold cuts available for purchase, look for salads, wraps, paninis and hot and cold dishes on the menu, which also includes breakfast items.
Kristen C. said, "I ordered the Italian wrap, which has mozzarella, roasted peppers and chicken in it. Amazing! The mozzarella is fresh. Got the chicken soup as well, which was also amazing!"
5. Ruth's Jamaican Hot & Cold Deli
Photo: matt g./Yelp
Last but not least, there's Ruth's Jamaican Hot & Cold Deli, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews. Stop by 255 Battle Ave. to hit up the deli and Caribbean spot next time you're in the mood.
If you are looking for a change of pace, check out the menu, which has jerk and curry chicken and oxtail that all comes with a side of vegetables, rice and beans. Yelpers also recommended the beef patties.
Lynn B. wrote, "Fantastic food and huge portions. Tried the jerk chicken and oxtail, and both were great. The rice that comes with them is out of this world. Looking forward to going back and trying the curry chicken."