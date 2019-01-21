Whitestone gets a new grocery store: North Shore Farms

A new grocery store and seafood market, offering fruits and veggies and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called North Shore Farms, the fresh arrival is located at 153-01 10th Ave. in Whitestone.
This grocery shop combines a farmers market with a specialty shop. Look for fresh produce, meat, cheese, dairy, seafood and baked items. Prepared foods, gourmet items and organic range-free products are also available.
With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Sam T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 16, wrote, "This is a nice, clean supermarket. It has good prices on all of the food, which is fresh."
And Bill D. wrote, "I'm very happy with the store. It has exceptionally good produce, a great cheese selection and high quality meats. It also has good prices."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. North Shore Farms is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
