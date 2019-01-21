FOOD & DRINK

Whitestone gets a new grocery store: North Shore Farms

Photo: Yufen H./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new grocery store and seafood market, offering fruits and veggies and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called North Shore Farms, the fresh arrival is located at 153-01 10th Ave. in Whitestone.

This grocery shop combines a farmers market with a specialty shop. Look for fresh produce, meat, cheese, dairy, seafood and baked items. Prepared foods, gourmet items and organic range-free products are also available.

With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Sam T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 16, wrote, "This is a nice, clean supermarket. It has good prices on all of the food, which is fresh."

And Bill D. wrote, "I'm very happy with the store. It has exceptionally good produce, a great cheese selection and high quality meats. It also has good prices."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. North Shore Farms is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
KISS members offer free meals to TSA employees
NYC rolls out letter grades for food trucks, food carts
New Midtown chocolatier and shop Hotel Chocolat opens its doors
The 5 best spots to score sushi in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mother's boyfriend sought after boy, 7, found dead in NJ home
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous cold descends on NY area
NY area coping with deep freeze, dangerous travel conditions
Tips: Staying safe, warm amid the arctic blast
12-year-old girl dies after snow fort collapses on her
Man invited to bachelor party by mistake flies 2,500 miles to attend
4 boys ages 12 to 14 arrested for alleged rape
Eye doctor offering free eye exams to NFL refs after Saints loss
Show More
Worker critically injured in fire at business in Queens
Acts of service, government shutdown themes of MLK holiday
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
Bon Jovi's NJ restaurant offers free meals to furloughed workers
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator running for president
More News