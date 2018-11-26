Williamsburg gets a new gastropub: The Hive

A new gastropub has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 119 Kent Ave. in Williamsburg, the new arrival is called The Hive.
The Hive is open weekdays for dinner, and weekends for brunch and dinner. The menu features starters like twice-cooked fries, which can be ordered with a flight of four housemade dipping sauces, like curry tabasco, wasabi lemon and honey bacon gravy, and honey apple-cider chicken wings. There's also a wide range of burgers, sandwiches and salads.
As for drinks, expect specialty cocktails, New York beers on tap, and glasses or bottles of wine.
The Hive has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp.
Tiffany E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 18, wrote, "The staff is quick, attentive, fun and kept our glasses always refilled with water, which is something I greatly appreciate! The pancakes were fluffy, large in portion and wildly filling! The perfect balance of sweetness, whipped butter and maple syrup was pleasing."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Hive is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday, 8 a.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-midnight on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
