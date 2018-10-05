Williamsburg welcomes a brick-and-mortar location for Bushwick-based Braven Brewing

Five-year-old Brooklyn craft brewery Braven Brewing has opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Williamsburg at 52 Harrison Place (between Morgan and Knickerbocker Avenues).
Brewery cofounders Marshall Thompson and Eric Feldman, along with chef Tori Valdes, are serving up never-before-seen beers and ambitious plates like a burrata with passionfruit sour ale-macerated huckleberries, pistachio gremolata and sesame bread.
On tap, customers will find the signature Bushwick Pilsner, a summer ale called Vibes with lemon and lime peel, and a "light and crisp" Kolsch named Mean Cash. (You can check out the full menus here.)
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
"I was most excited to try their Skyliner IPA, and it was pretty damn good!" wrote Yelper Kenny C. on September 29. "They have three sizes for almost all beers, and also do flights, so definitely give all their beers a try."
Yelper Dylon W. added, "I stopped into Braven the other day expecting just to have a great beer...which I did. The unexpected thing was that I ended up getting dinner, and it was off the charts. I had the chicken thighs, shishito peppers, and the lavender cheesecake. Everything was so good!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Braven Brewing is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
