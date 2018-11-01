Wine bar Back Pocket Bar NYC now open in Hell's Kitchen

A new wine bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Hell's Kitchen, called Back Pocket Bar NYC, is located at 462 W. 49th St.
Back Pocket Bar serves a variety of beer and wine. Yelpers recommend the sparkling rose. And for beer, try the Billy Half Stack IPA, which is brewed in Astoria. (View the full drink menu here.) Go for the drink choices or the drag bingo event every Monday at 7 p.m.
The newcomer has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Heather O. said, "The staff is friendly and great at providing amazing customer service. You'll love the frose, you'll love the excellent beer and wine selections!"
And Thomas H. wrote, "Best service, best frose, best music!"
Head on over to check it out: Back Pocket Bar NYC is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
