Wolf and Warrior Brewing Company debuts in White Plains

A new brewery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition, called Wolf and Warrior Brewing Company, is located at 195A E. Post Road.
The new spot offers house-brewed beer, coffee and farm-to-table fare. Guests can sample brews -- like the Patagonia, an Argentinian blonde ale, and the Project Mayhem, a double dry hopped New England IPA made with all New York State-grown hops -- through flights or full pours.
From the kitchen, expect dishes like hummus and grilled pita, lobster roll on a brioche bun, a roast turkey and cheddar cheese panini and an Italian sausage with caramelized sweet peppers and onions. (View the full menu here.)
The new brewery has gotten good reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Stuart L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 3, wrote, "They plan on around 16 beers and ciders on tap, with the beer made in-house in the brewery on the lower level. The owner Michael gives regular tours to show patrons how his beer is made. As of now there are only a handful of beers ready, but two were standouts for me -- the porter and the Pack Leader IPA"
Yelper Colette H. added, "I had the Cuban and the bratwurst sandwiches -- they were pretty good. The Cuban was very flavorful. I would definitely order this again."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Wolf and Warrior Brewing Company is open from noon-8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, noon-11 p.m. on Thursday, noon-midnight on Friday, noon-1 a.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
