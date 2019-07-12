Food & Drink

Woman orders 'Moana' cake but instead gets marijuana cake

A Georgia woman tried to order a "Moana"-themed cake for her daughter's 25th birthday and instead of a cake adorned with the popular Disney character, the local Dairy Queen handed over a pot-themed dessert.

The marijuana themed-cake even had a "My Little Pony" smoking a joint.

It seems the employee who took the order misheard the request.

Kensli Davis' mom said workers apologized and offered to make another cake, but she stuck with the first one because it was just too funny.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmarijuanacakeviralfunny photos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges
8 hurt when taxi crashes into Manhattan restaurant
Community shows support for nightclub where Pride flags vandalized
Human workers can listen to Google Assistant recordings
Avocado shortage has prices soaring
Brooklyn HOV lane driver ticketed with dummy in the back seat
1 hurt when car smashes into, ends up completely inside NJ bakery
Show More
Gruesome details in slaying of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck
Woman fatally impaled through eye by metal straw: Report
Sources: Deadly NYC fire set by unstable tenant facing eviction
Teen claims he was 'defending himself' in fatal school stabbing
Disney honors Cameron Boyce with charitable donation
More TOP STORIES News