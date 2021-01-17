Food & Drink

Renowned Chef Jose Andres helps feed thousands of National Guard troops

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- Members of Congress and world-renowned Chef Jose Andres want to make sure National Guard troops protecting the U.S. Capitol are well-fed.

The chef's World Central Kitchen Organization is cooking gourmet boxed lunches, with items like roast beef and stew.

The CEO of the group says the team provided about 5,000 meals Saturday with thousands more ready to be served.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also on hand and Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey took charge of dessert.

He took extra stock from the Chambers' candy desk to make care packages for the Guard members.

National Guard troops and law enforcement officers are surrounding the Capitol after rioters stormed the building on Jan. 6.

Some 30,000 troops are expected to be on hand Wednesday for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
