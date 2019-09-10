World's first cheese conveyor belt restaurant opens in London

LONDON -- A new restaurant in England is making sure diners will always have their favorite cheese within arm's length.Inside the Pick and Cheese in London, you won't find a traditional menu, but you will find the world's first conveyor belt cheese restaurant.The conveyor belt is over 100 feet long and goes around in circles, serving up a tasty variety of British cheeses as well as wine that pairs perfectly with your favorite cheddar, mozzarella, and Asiago.The mastermind behind the restaurant wanted to add an element of entertainment to a traditional wine and cheese bar.Many patrons are wondering why it took so long for the ingenious idea to become a reality because it definitely seems too "Gouda" to be true.