Food & Drink

Would you try pumpkin spice mac & cheese?

Kraft Dinner is rolling our a pumpkin-spiced version of Mac & Cheese for people who live in Canada
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a new contender in the pumpkin spice space. Mac and cheese!

Kraft Dinner is rolling out Mac & Cheese in a pumpkin-spiced variety for people in Canada.

Those who want to give it a taste must sign up on a waiting list at PumpkinSpiceKD.com.

Yes, there's a waiting list.

One thousand lucky people will receive this special, limited edition of Kraft Mac & Cheese complete with a pumpkin-spiced flavor booster and a cinnamon topping.

They'll also get a personalized mug with their name misspelled to enjoy their meal.

The new product is the innovation of Canada's Rethink, which ran a Heinz Ketchup puzzle campaign during the pandemic to help raise money for Feeding America.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfallfoodkraftpumpkin spice
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
LIVE: Justice Ginsburg lies in repose at SCOTUS building
Fauci clashes with Rand Paul over NYC's COVID success
Riders discovering unpleasant surprises in subway cars, platforms
No arrests after Breonna Taylor protests erupt in NYC
Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America's streets
Protesters speak out after indictment in Breonna Taylor case
Show More
GOP senators see political, principle gain in court fight
AccuWeather: Filtered sunshine
Man pushed onto subway tracks at Columbus Circle
870,000 sought US jobless aid as layoffs persist
Asteroid the size of a bus will pass near Earth today
More TOP STORIES News