Would you try pumpkin spice mac & cheese?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a new contender in the pumpkin spice space. Mac and cheese!Kraft Dinner is rolling out Mac & Cheese in a pumpkin-spiced variety for people in Canada.Those who want to give it a taste must sign up on a waiting list at PumpkinSpiceKD.com Yes, there's a waiting list.One thousand lucky people will receive this special, limited edition of Kraft Mac & Cheese complete with a pumpkin-spiced flavor booster and a cinnamon topping.They'll also get a personalized mug with their name misspelled to enjoy their meal.The new product is the innovation of Canada's Rethink, which ran a Heinz Ketchup puzzle campaign during the pandemic to help raise money for Feeding America.