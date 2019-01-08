Looking to chow down on some do-it-yourself food? A new spot has you covered. Called Wow K-BBQ, the fresh addition is located at 2375 Central Park Ave.
Enjoy your own barbecue set into the table at this all-you-can-eat restaurant, which offers a variety of high-quality meats along with other Korean fare, such as steamed sea toad and soft tofu stew. Sake, wine, beer and cocktails are offered too. See the menu here.
With a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp, the new grill is still finding its footing, but it's early days.
Yelper Amanda Y. wrote, "The food was pretty good. We ordered the spicy pork, brisket, bulgogi, pork belly and beef belly. The spicy pork and beef belly really stood out for me."
And Jithu A. added, "The bulgogi is a must have. Their marinade on it was amazing. Really attentive staff, welcoming and comfortable atmosphere. (No rush like in most K-BBQ places)."
Wow K-BBQ is open Monday-Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., so swing on by to take a peek.
Wow K-BBQ brings all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue to Yonkers
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News