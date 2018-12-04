Xi'an Famous Foods opens new eatery in the Financial District

A new Chinese spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Xi'an Famous Foods, the new addition is located at 8 Liberty Place in the Financial District.
This is the 14th location for the New York City restaurant chain. Named after the first capital city of China, it first brought the city's cuisine to the United States in a Flushing mall food stall in 2005. The family-owned restaurant is known for its signature hand-pulled noodles, stewed pork burgers and more.
Xi'an Famous Foods has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Jenny C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 27, wrote, "They have an extensive menu offering mainly noodle dishes, with a wide variety for all types of diners. They've got both soupy and dry noodles, meatless, and with meat."
And Jenny C. wrote, "I ordered the N1 Lamb Noodles and the spicy cucumber. Both were the perfect amount of spicy if you are a fan of spicy food. Noodles were the perfect chewy texture."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Xi'an Famous Foods is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
