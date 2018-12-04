FOOD & DRINK

Xi'an Famous Foods opens new eatery in the Financial District

Photo: Jenny C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Chinese spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Xi'an Famous Foods, the new addition is located at 8 Liberty Place in the Financial District.

This is the 14th location for the New York City restaurant chain. Named after the first capital city of China, it first brought the city's cuisine to the United States in a Flushing mall food stall in 2005. The family-owned restaurant is known for its signature hand-pulled noodles, stewed pork burgers and more.

Xi'an Famous Foods has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Jenny C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 27, wrote, "They have an extensive menu offering mainly noodle dishes, with a wide variety for all types of diners. They've got both soupy and dry noodles, meatless, and with meat."

And Jenny C. wrote, "I ordered the N1 Lamb Noodles and the spicy cucumber. Both were the perfect amount of spicy if you are a fan of spicy food. Noodles were the perfect chewy texture."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Xi'an Famous Foods is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Downtown Brooklyn gets a new food court: Hill Country Food Park
6 awesome cookie recipes for your holiday party
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
The Cheesecake Factory to give away 40,000 slices
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
2 shot, 1 fatally, in broad daylight on Brooklyn street
Man scams $45,000 in cash from 81-year-old woman, police say
NJ college student dies after crash with 'impaired' driver
Body found in Costa Rica in search for missing woman
Amber Alert canceled, teen found safe in Brooklyn
High school coach accused of exposing himself to girl
Cher surprises, Kanye apologizes after 'The Cher Show'
Officer's widow worries loophole will cost her cancer care
Show More
Woman allegedly raped by Murphy aide gives powerful testimony
Dow plunges nearly 800 points as trade jitters rattle investors
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Taxi driver sentenced for killing Yonkers man decade ago
Heartbroken widow speaks out after NJ pilot killed in crash
More News