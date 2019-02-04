Yara brings Mediterranean fare to Midtown

Hungry? A new neighborhood Mediterranean spot has you covered. Located at 319 E. 53rd St. in Midtown, the newcomer is called Yara.
On the menu, you'll find Mezze, which includes stuffed grape leaves, hummus, lamb or spinach pie and more. Follow that with grilled chicken or lamb chops, fish of the day, or a mixed grill, featuring chicken, New York strip steak and kefta skewers. And then indulge in a craft cocktail. All juices, syrups and infusions are prepared in-house daily.
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Yara seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
And Matt G. wrote, "We had a light, late dinner here and really enjoyed it. The decor is wonderful, contemporary and stylish. We ordered mezze with drinks and everything was delicious. We'll certainly be back for a full dinner."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Yara is open from 5 p.m.-midnight daily.
