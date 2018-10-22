Yonkers' 4 favorite spots to score pizza on the cheap

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pizzerias in Yonkers, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Gino's Pizzeria
Photo: Giuseppe G./Yelp
Topping the list is Gino's Pizzeria. Located at 439 S. Broadway in Ludlow, it's the highest rated cheap pizza spot in Yonkers, boasting 4.5 stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp.
The family-owned eatery offers both slices and pies, which you can eat in its small dining room or take to go. The spot is an old-school New York pizzeria with oversized slices, no menu and limited topping options.
Yelper Rj P. said, "This is the best pizza I have ever had in Yonkers and is a contender for top pizza I have ever had period. Always great and friendly service and their sauce on the pie is key to their success. The dough is always fresh and delicious. Outstanding place!"
2. Dunwoodie Pizzeria & Restaurant
Photo: Dunwoodie Pizzeria & Restaurant/Yelp
Next up is Dunwoodie Pizzeria & Restaurant, situated at 683 Yonkers Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive pizza option.
Pizzas include the Napoletana (marinara, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil), the Buffalo Chicken (chicken marinated in hot sauce with celery and blue cheese) and the Lasagna (chopped meat and sausage with marinara, ricotta and mozzarella). It also serves pizza by the slice and custom pies, plus pasta, calzones, and more.
Denise E., who reviewed it on July 14, said, "My go-to pizza spot! I've had a lot of pizza in my life and nothing compares to Dunwoodie! Best sauce, best crust and exceptionally friendly service! The pizzeria has the old-school feel too! Don't forget the homemade Italian ice!"
3. Raceway Pizzeria & Hero's
Photo: Nella P./Yelp
Raceway Pizzeria & Hero's, an Italian spot that offers pizza and more in Dunwoodie, is another much-loved, budget-friendly go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 27 Yelp reviews. Head over to 775 Yonkers Ave. to see for yourself.
The menu has simple pizza options like cheese, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, fresh garlic and more, plus daily specials. You can score pizza by the pie or slice. Also look for its hero sandwiches and Italian entrees.
Yelper Andie F. wrote, "Come in for the pizza and stay for the show. Seriously, this place is great, and Lou is one guy who really seems to love what he does for a living. When you walk in, you are in an old-school pizzeria, and that's just the way it should be. There are pictures on the wall, a few booths and you head straight back to the counter. There are a couple of specialty pies each day, and then your traditional plain pie."
4. Roma II Pizza
Photo: Damian S./Yelp
Then there's Roma II Pizza, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the pizzeria by heading over to 152 Lockwood Ave. in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood.
Specialty pizzas include the Baked Ziti, the Penne Alla Vodka, the Chicken Marsala and the Hot & Spicy, among others. You can also grab some pasta or a calzone.
Yelp reviewer Chevon B. said, "Best pizza in Yonkers! So consistently tasty, quality ingredients used, slightly slow but courteous service. So far every type of pizza I've gotten here is delicious!"