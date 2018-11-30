Yorkville gets a new diner: Green Kitchen

The longtime New York diner Green Kitchen has opened a new location in the neighborhood. Yorkville's new Green Kitchen is located at1619 Second Ave.
The original diner has been serving breakfast, lunch and dinner in the Upper East Side since 1931. At Yorkville's new spot, expect to find buttermilk pancakes made with the original family recipe, as well as a wide and familiar selection of breakfast plates, soups, salads and sandwiches.
The new diner has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Rodger P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 14, wrote, "The decor is spacious and comfortable. It has a full bar, a short but cuisine-driven wine list and a deep beverage pool, almost whatever's your pleasure is right there. This is a diner that tops the category."
Yelper Andreas W. added, "Beautiful space, attentive staff. Very happy about this neighborhood addition."
Head on over to check it out: Green Kitchen is open from 7 a.m.-1 a.m. on Sunday-Wednesday, and 7 a.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City