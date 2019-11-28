Food & Drink

Chef creates edible chocolate iPhone case

If your Thanksgiving dessert isn't enough for you, how about eating your iPhone case?

OK, not just any iPhone case, but this 100 percent edible chocolate case built for iPhone 11.

Its creator is Matt Adlard, a YouTube cook and judge on the Food Network.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkiphonechocolate
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
After wind scare, balloons fly at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Holiday shoppers descend on stores open on Thanksgiving
Facebook, Instagram experiencing intermittent outages Thanksgiving morning
Whipping winds for Thanksgiving
Search on for gunman after 5 shot in Bronx, including children
2 NJ high school football teams play last Turkey Bowl
Couple surprises their Denny's waitress with car
Show More
2 sought in gunpoint robbery at Walgreens in Queens
Cafeteria at NYC cancer hospital shut down due to listeria
3 hurt in fiery, multi-vehicle crash in Brooklyn
Clerk staged robbery with boyfriend, then got engaged at Walmart, police say
Sneak Peek: Look inside the first new Toys 'R' Us in NJ
More TOP STORIES News