Chick-fil-A's Grand Central restaurant plans campout before opening

A new Chick-fil-a is coming to Grand Central. (Chick-fil-A)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A new Chick-fil-A is coming to New York City, and this one could be the busiest yet - not just in the city, but across the country.

The third Manhattan Chick-fil-A will open across the street from Grand Central Station at East 42nd Street and Madison Avenue on Thursday, March 1.

The Atlanta-based company expects this restaurant to sell more food than any other in the country and designed the restaurant to handle the anticipated extreme volume.

PHOTOS: Inside the Grand Central Chick-fil-A restaurant


The 6,263 square foot restaurant will include second level seating for more than 100 guests, and as they do at other Chick-fil-A's in the city, orders will be taken by team members using tablets as the guest walk through the doors to cut down on wait times.


The restaurant will officially open for business at 6:30 a.m. following a First 100 campout at Bryant Park where participants will be awarded a year's worth of free Chick-fil-A! The official campout rules are available on the Chick-Fil-A website.

The new restaurant will employ 200 people with wages above the City's minimum wage. If you are interested, apply at jobs.NYCCFA.com.

After the Grand Central location opens, Chick-fil-A will open its biggest in the city - a five-story restaurant with a rooftop terrace in the Financial District.
